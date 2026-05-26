Shiva Rajkumar believes Ram Charan will win a National Award for Peddi: 'His transformation is brilliant'

On May 25, Shiva Rajkumar attended the press meet for Peddi in Bengaluru, where he opened up about his role in the film and praised Ram Charan for his dedication and performance. The Kannada star also predicted that Ram Charan could win a National Award for the film. Shiva Rajkumar hails Ram Charan's dedication and performance in Peddi.

Shiva Rajkumar hails Ram Charan's performance in Peddi During the event, Shiva Rajkumar was asked whether he plays Ram Charan’s coach in the film. While avoiding major spoilers, the actor hinted at an emotional relationship between their characters. He shared that his role carries shades of a mentor or coach and described Peddi’s journey in the film as “extraordinary”. According to him, the emotional bond between Peddi and his character is one of the highlights of the story and is expected to connect strongly with audiences.

Praising Ram Charan’s commitment to the role, Shiva Rajkumar said, “I believe Ram Charan will win a National Award for this film. His physical transformation and performance are brilliant. He worked very hard and stayed deeply focused on this role. He is a phenomenal actor who dedicated nearly two years to this character. He immersed himself completely and performed with immense honesty.”

The actor also spoke warmly about his experience working on the film and said the entire cast and crew treated him like family. He said, “Ram Charan, the director, and all the technicians treated me with great affection. We all worked together like a family, and their support helped me perform my role even better.”

Before Shiva Rajkumar, actor Ravi Kishan had also predicted major awards recognition for Peddi. Speaking about Ram Charan’s performance, Ravi Kishan had said, “Ram Charan sir, what a performance. I’ve seen you earlier when you produced a film I worked in. His father, Megastar Chiranjeevi sir, and Pawan Kalyan sir are very close to me. But this performance is something else. I can already see National Awards and many other awards coming his way.”

About Peddi Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The sports action drama stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. The film marks Ram Charan’s 16th outing as a lead actor and Buchi Babu Sana’s second directorial venture after the success of Uppena. Peddi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.