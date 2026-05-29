Sridevi, Chiranjeevi kept their fame from Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan in childhood: ‘Would go to fish market for pomfret’

Actors Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar shot a promotional interview ahead of the release of their Buchi Babu Sana film Peddi. Given how they are all children of bona fide stars such as Chiranjeevi, Sridevi and Dr Rajkumar, they spoke about their parents. Ram and Janhvi revealed that when they were children, they didn’t even know how famous their parents were. Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan will soon share the screen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. (PTI)

Ram Charan was scared to go on set, read magazines Ram stated that he was ignorant of Chiranjeevi’s fame as a child and never visited film sets or read magazines. “Since I was a kid, I was aloof and ignorant. So, if ignorance is bliss, I’m a clear example of that. I’ve never gotten the intensity behind being so-and-so. I would not even say it’s confidence; I would just ignore it. Like Sridevi ma’am has never let cinema’s aura come into the house,” he explained, adding, “With my father, all the awards, all the magazines had to stop near the office. We were very scared to touch cinema magazines. So, we literally don’t know how big our dad is or her mother is. We were scared to go to the sets unless dad invited, then we used to go.”

He also explained that he was so scared to tell his father that he wanted to be an actor that he would pretend he wanted to be an engineer. “I didn’t even tell my dad I was interested in being an actor. Till one day, I was seventeen or so, and he asked me, I kept maintaining I want to be a mechanical engineer to impress him. I used to sit around those books with cars in front of him, I used to draw. But it was always in my mind to be an actor. I was scared he’d hit me and ask me to study. But when he thought the time was right and I was doing well in my academics, he said okay,” said Ram.