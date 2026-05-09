Jaspinder Narula recalls heartbreaking moment when Mona found out about Boney Kapoor’s affair with Sridevi

The making of the Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye song was not just filled with emotion on screen, but apparently behind the scenes too. Singer Jaspinder Narula has revealed that while she was recording the track for Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, a heartbreaking real-life drama involving Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor was unfolding outside the studio. Boney Kapoor got married to Sridevi in 1996,

According to the singer, it was around the same time that Mona discovered husband Boney Kapoor’s affair with Sridevi.

When Mona found out about Boney’s affair Jaspinder recalled that Mona was devastated by the revelation and broke down outside the recording studio. The film was released in 1997. Now, during a conversation with YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, Jaspinder looked back at the making of the song. She also revealed that she had an ear infection when she recorded the song.

Talking about the song, the singer shared, “I was told that the song will be picturised on Sridevi. I was also informed about the situation, as to how Sridevi made a deal to sell off her husband for money… My ear had developed mucus, and one of my ears was completely blocked. I sang the song with great difficulty,” she recalled.

In the middle of the chat, Jaspinder mentioned that she developed a close bond with Boney’s first wife, Mona, who told her about the turbulent chapter of her personal life while the song was being recorded.

“I was close with Mona. Main Sridevi se bhi 2-3 baar mili thi. Mona ne bataya ke jab main gaana ga rahi thi toh kya hua tha. She said, ‘Kissi ka ghar ban raha tha aur kissi ka ghar toot raha tha’. She said that you were singing inside and I was crying outside the studio, kyunki mujhe pata chala tha affair ka. Toh unhe ussi time mein pata chala tha (I had also met Sridevi two or three times. Mona told me what had happened while I was recording the song. She said, ‘While someone’s home was being built, someone else’s home was falling apart’... That was when she came to know about it),” Jaspinder shared.

More about Boney’s personal life Boney was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. The couple had two children, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage ended when Boney fell in love with actor Sridevi. He later married Sridevi in 1996, and the couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. His relationship with Sridevi attracted considerable media attention, particularly due to the overlap with his first marriage. Despite initial controversies, Boney and Sridevi remained together until she died in 2018.

Mona died after battling cancer in March 2012. Sridevi died in Dubai at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018 in a Dubai hotel bathroom. The autopsy report called it an 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub. She was in the United Arab Emirates for the wedding of actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.