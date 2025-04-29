Jaspinder Narula: I dedicate my Padma Shri to the victims of the Pahalgam attack, and their families

Singer Jaspinder Narula’s dedicated almost her entire life to music- and now, she is dedicating her Padma Shri to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. “I was honoured on Monday in Delhi, but meri Padma Shri ki khushi aadhi ho gayi kyunki mera mann bauhaut dukhi tha. The incident which happened in Pahalgam recently disturbed me. I pray to God that the people killed and their families find peace. I dedicate my honour to them,” says the 54-year-old. Singer Jaspinder Narula receiving her Padma Shri honour from the President of India

Popular for chartbusters such as Taare Hain Baraati (Virasat) and Bumbroo (Mission Kashmir), Jaspinder still remembers the first ever time she sang, “I was eight! I sang on Doordarshan, and after that I sang Dumadum Mast Qalandar at the launch of Doordarshan in Jalandhar. I was one of the first people in the country to sing Dumadum Mast Qalandar. I would accompany my mother to her shows in Canada and London. Someone gifted her a record of the song, and when I listened to it I liked it, and prepared it.”

Ask her about the high points of her prolific career, and she replies, “Every song of mine gave me so much gratification. I got love of the people. When I received the Padma Shri from our President, she remembered that she had also honoured me on April 12 at another felicitation at the Punjab University. Waqt kam hota hai Padma awards mein baat karne ka unse, but she did smile and remember.”