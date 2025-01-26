Jaspinder Narula on Padma Shri: I feel ten feet tall today; meri mehnat safal hui

Singer Jaspinder Narula has been awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. And she couldn't be happier. Talking to us, she says, "I am feeling ten feet tall today." Jaspinder Narula

Jaspinder Narula, who is known for playback singing in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, classical and Sufi music, shot to fame after the duet Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha with Remo Fernandes from the 1998 film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Later, she sung songs in many films including Mission Kashmir, Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Bunty Aur Babli among others.

Euphoric, she adds, "Jab mehnat safal hoti hai toh Khushi hoti hai. It is my tapasya since 50 years and today there's another feather in my cap. I am thankful to my govt, my well wishers, people who love me and have blessed me."

The singer, who finished her PhD in Hindustani classical music from Delhi University in 2008, is "grateful and humbled". "I feel jab jo hona hai, tab woh hota hai. jab Ishwar ne likha hai tab hota hai and things fall into place. I was singing all my life and will continue to sing all my life."

She feels getting appreciated for your work pushes you to do better. "Awards motivate you and they make you happy that your efforts and work is appreciated."

Jaspinder was caught unaware about the news. Sharing how she heard, she says, "I started getting texts and calls from friends and then we checked the website and saw the news." The singer and her family are looking forward to celebrating soon. "We plan to celebrate this award. I will first of all go and thank God. Prabhu ka dhanywad karenge Pehle phir sab ke saath jashn manaenge," she says.