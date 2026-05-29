Ram Charan says 'good box office collections' important for getting next film: ‘You have the scope to experiment’

Actor Ram Charan has opened up on the the significance of box office numbers on the career trajectories of actors in the film industry. The Telugu star, who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Peddi, said that "good box office" results in giving artists a "scope" to experiment more in their upcoming projects. Ram Charan during the promotion event of Peddi, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Ram Charan on significance of box office collections In a conversation with ANI, Ram Charan admitted that good box office numbers are "important" for an actor, but cautioned that they are not the only criterion to become successful in the industry. “Good box office is related to the next film. You have the scope to experiment more. So numbers (box office) are important, but it's not the only thing,” the actor said.

The box office conversation In the last few years, the emphasis on reporting box office collections of films has increased. Production houses, media, and even actors often share the box office achievements of their films, bringing the collection figures to mainstream conversation around films.

Some have argued that this has taken precedence over the films' quality. Last year, in conversation with HT, actor Manoj Bajpayee lamented, “(Box office) is a monster that is created by the producers themselves, the commercial producers, for their own game. Very soon, this monster is going to eat you up. You have created Bhasmasura. Just wait for the day you are going to put your hand on your own head, and you will be ruined. This has been created by our own successful people, and one day it will eat them up.”

About Ram Charan's Peddi Ram Charan is set to be seen next in Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyendu. Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the film has been creating a buzz with the trailer and its songs, including Chikiri Chikiri and Hellallallo.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ram and Janhvi, leading to comparisons between their parents Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's pairing in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, SP Parasuram, and Kadhal Devathai. Talking about the comparisons, Janhvi said, “It was a lot of excitement because one of the most iconic films, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. So I was very excited to collaborate with Ram sir. Secondly, as a fan of that film and that pair, I was very excited to see what would be there to bring us together.”

Prior to this, Ram Charan was seen in Game Changer, which was directed by Shankar. It also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. Despite the buzz, the film didn't perform well at the box office, leading to losses for the producers.

Peddi is set to release in theatres on June 4.