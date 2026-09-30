Delhi CM calls for focus on boys' upbringing amid rising rape cases: 'Women safety their duty too'

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said ensuring women’s safety cannot be reduced to imposing restrictions on girls and called for greater focus on the behaviour and upbringing of boys, while stressing the responsibility of police, civic agencies and courts to make the capital safer. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was addressing the diamond jubilee function of Maitreyi College. (ANI)

Addressing the diamond jubilee function of Maitreyi College, Gupta said recent incidents involving sexual violence and harassment had once again raised questions about women’s safety in the city.

“In Delhi, we frequently hear of incidents that cast doubt on the safety and security of girls. In such situations, families and society often talk about imposing restrictions. But why only on girls? What about the boys?” Gupta said.

This comes as the police stepped up their probe into the alleged gang rape of the minor at gunpoint inside the 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on September 21. The class 7 girl was visiting the park with a 17-year-old male friend on her 17th birthday when the crime took place at around 7.15pm-7.30pm.

“I believe that our Prime Minister is the only leader who, back in 2014, spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort and asked: ‘You keep lecturing girls, but when will you talk to the boys? When will you counsel the boys?’ It shouldn’t even need to be said that no means no,” Gupta said.

Her remarks came two days after the Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of rising instances of sexual assault against minors and women in the national capital region, seeking a response from Delhi Police and stating that public spaces, including parks, buses and roads, cannot be made “zones of high risk”.

Gupta said the police must ensure there are no gaps in security, and the administration must identify locations requiring lighting, cameras, and additional security personnel.

“The administration must fulfil its duties… and ensure these tasks are executed,” she said.

She also called for cases involving women and girls to be expedited by courts. “Such cases must be expedited to deliver justice swiftly, send a strong message to society, and punish the perpetrators and wrongdoers,” Gupta said.

She added that as a woman, a mother and the chief minister, she stood with the girls of the city and promised that there was no place in our city for fear, terror or oppression.