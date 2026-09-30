Latur, Sept 30 A court in Maharashtra's Latur has sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the murder of two persons and a fatal attack that left four others injured during a dispute over a farm access road seven years ago. Five get life term in 7-year-old double murder case in Maharashtra's Latur

Additional Sessions Judge S B Pawar at Nilanga pronounced the judgement on September 29.

On October 3, 2019, the accused attacked Subhash Dayanand Sude, Dayanand Namdeo Sude and others while they were working in their field at Dangevadi under the jurisdiction of Shirur Anantpal police station, the prosecution said.

Subhash Sude and Dayanand Sude died in the attack, while four others sustained injuries.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 302 , 307 , 148 and 147 , 143 and 149 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation was conducted by the then police inspector Parameshwar Badam.

The police subsequently filed a chargesheet based on statements of eyewitnesses and injured witnesses, medical evidence and seizure records.

The prosecution examined 14 witnesses during the trial. The testimonies of the medical officer, eyewitnesses, injured witnesses and seizure panch witnesses were among the key evidence considered by the court.

The five convicts have been identified as Dnyanoba Angad Oname, Jagannath Vishwambhar Oname, Rajkumar Vishwambhar Oname, Ram Baburao Oname and Bhagwat Baburao Oname, all residents of Dangevadi in Shirur Anantpal taluka.

The court sentenced each of them to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the IPC. In case of default in payment of the fine, they will undergo an additional six months' imprisonment.

They were also sentenced to five years' imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 each under Section 307 read with Section 149, with an additional three months' imprisonment in default of payment.

The court further awarded sentences of three years under section 148, two years under section 147 and six months under section 143 of the IPC.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kapil Pandharikar represented the prosecution.

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