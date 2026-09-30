Kolkata doctor slammed for sharing raw pic of woman getting stitches after delivery: ‘Silai bunai aata hai?’

A student at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) has come under fire for sharing a photograph that shows her performing a surgical suturing procedure on a patient following childbirth. A Kolkata-based medical intern defended herself for sharing a picture from the delivery room

Dr Sudeshna, an intern, was seen wearing surgical scrubs, a hairnet, gloves, and a mask, in the photograph. It shows her holding a needle holder and suture thread attached to a curved needle, apparently while suturing tissue near the patient's pelvic area.

“Silai bunai aata hai? (Do you know how to sew?),” she had captioned the pics.

The picture appears to have been taken in a delivery room and was shared on Dr Sudeshna’s Instagram earlier this month. She had also posted pictures of the newborn, for which she later apologised.

She has since switched her profile to private.

(Also read: Obgyn shares raw moment from operating theatre after delivering newborn: ‘Baby cried, I smiled’)

Doctor defends picture However, the picture of the new mother was reposted on X, where the intern doctor faced backlash for breaching the patient’s privacy and sharing pictures from the delivery room.

The Kolkata-based intern doctor has since defended herself, saying she had explicit consent from the new mom to share the photograph online.

One of her critics was Dr BL Bairwa, who called the posting of the photograph “unethical”. The medical student pointed out that her photograph did not breach NMC guidelines as she was not promoting any pharmaceutical products.

Next, an X user claimed that she breached the patient’s privacy by posting the picture on Instagram. “Newborns can't consent, so it falls to parents. And asking a mother in labour, in pain and dependent on your care, is hard to call voluntary. Someone under general anaesthesia can't consent at all,” the X user noted.