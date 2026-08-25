'Can no longer work much': Nitin Gadkari's remark sparks retirement buzz. He clarifies

Union minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remark while calling for more young people to take charge of work sparked speculation about his political future. His office has now issued a clarification. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday was addressing a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event in New Delhi. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

During an address in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, August 23, Gadkari called for young people to be given more responsibility and said: “I can no longer work so much…I urge people to give young people more work. There are new people now and the old ones are guiding them.”

A video of his remarks, made in Marathi, were widely shared online, with people discussing what it could have meant. On Tuesday, Gadkari's office issued a clarification, saying the union minister's statements were not political and he was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

Nitin Gadkari's remarks were made during an event organised by the Trust in Nagpur.

“In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust,” his office clarified, adding that some TV news channels broadcasted his remarks and gave it a political context, which was not the case.

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What did Nitin Gadkari say? Nitin Gadkari's remarks from the Nagpur event are now going viral. While there were no political reactions, there was speculation online whether his “can't no longer work so much” remark hinted at any retirement plans.

“I can no longer work so much…I urge people to give young people more work. There are new people now and the old ones are guiding them," Gadkari said. According to an NDTV report, the remarks came after Gadkari noted his time in public life and also recalled the “many ups and downs” he faced, apart from fulfilling major roles and responsibilities.

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He also reflected on his lifestyle as a youngster when he could eat whatever was available as he managed work, but has switched to a more disciplined routine ever since Covid-19 struck, the report added.

However, the statement from his office put the retirement buzz to rest, clarifying that Gadkari was only referring to the trust that had organised the Nagpur event, and his call for giving young people more responsibilities came only in that context.