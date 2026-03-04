Who was Zoey Price? Atlanta Police arrest 2 men for 7-year-old girl's murder

FBI Director Kash Patel also shared the news on X, writing, “Two suspects arrested for the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Georgia… thank you @FBIAtlanta for assisting APD in getting justice for Zoey Price. Prayers for her family and loved ones.”

The Atlanta Police announced in a press conference on Tuesday, March 3, that two men have been arrested for the shooting death of a seven-year-old child, Zoey Price. Preston Smith, 19, and Steven Richardson, 17, have been arrested for shooting at a house on Tiger Flowers Drive in the Dixie Hills neighborhood the night of February 24.

During the press conference, APD Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann said that Smith and Price’s brother had a verbal dispute during a phone call. A witness said that Smith then threatened to “shoot up the home,” according to RoughDraft Atlanta.

Smith went on to pick up Richardson, and the two drove to the home, where they opened fire. Both Price and her mother were shot. While Price died at the hospital, her mother was injured but survived.

Who was Zoey Price? Mayor Andre Dickens, who met Zoey’s mother, 44-year-old Cassandra Ervin, at the hospital, said that she described her daughter as “a child full of energy and full of joy.”

“Her life was cut short by an act of senseless violence,” Dickens said, while issuing a warning to others “thinking about pulling a trigger in this city.”

“APD had a 76.76 percent clearance rate for homicides in 2025 – one of the highest in the nation,” Dickens said. “You will be arrested and held accountable. We will find you.”

Price was a first-grader who loved dance and cheer, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Her sister, Tanitya Ervin, said she held her as she took her last breaths. She called how Price said "love you" as she slipped into unconsciousness.

The family was at home when they heard the gunshots.

"Normally, when we hear shots go off, we usually do the normal routine," Tanitya said. "We just get down, but the first person I heard was my mama. I had my phone in my hand and called 911 and held my sister in my arms."

Cassandra, a single mother of five, was left in a state of financial crisis after the tragedy. She is facing mounting bills alongside funeral costs for her youngest child.

"My mom is a single parent, so we have lights, rent, a car note, and younger children she has to look after—Food-wise, clothes, and overall expenses. Especially for Zoey's funeral," Tanitya said.

Both the suspects surrendered to Fulton County Jail, according to an APD report. Both have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The FBI and ATF aided APD in its investigation, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.