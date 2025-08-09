Did Emory University shooting suspect kill himself? What Atlanta police chief said

The suspected shooter involved in the incident at Emory University Atlanta campus has died, authorities have confirmed, with some reports claiming he was targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) campus. Reports have said that the suspect was sick or believed himself to be sick due to Covid vaccines, and had thus chosen to target CDC. (AFP)

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the CDC campus "did receive multiple rounds into their buildings".

Meanwhile, speaking of the suspect, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said “He is a known person that may have some interests in certain things, that I can’t reiterate right know with any confidence until the investigation is fully conducted. But I think in short order you’ll know more about this individual and some assumptions about his motives, but I can’t say right now,” as per NBC News.

So, did the shooter die from police fire, or did he kill himself? Here's what we know.

Did Emory shooting suspect kill himself?

The Emory shooting suspect was found on the second floor of the building which housed the CVS pharmacy store across the street from the CDC campus. He was declared dead at the scene.

When officers found him, he had been hit by gunfire. However, the police chief noted that the officers could not be sure whether this was from police firing or if they were self inflicted.

Notably, the alleged shooter's father also called law enforcement before the incident to tell them his son was suicidal, CNN reported.

The Atlanta Mayor also shared his views about the shooting, saying, “Mass shootings, active shooter scenarios should not become the norm. We have a number of individuals in this country that have access to high-powered weapons.”

He added, “And for individuals with these high-powered weapons that may have mental challenges, or those individuals with high powered weapons and are angry when they choose to use those weapons in a way that harms multiple people — we have to put an end to that in our society.”