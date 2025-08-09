CDC HQ shooting: What happened at Emory University | Blow-by-blow account

An active shooter situation unfurled at the Emory University Atlanta campus on Friday. The shooter is now dead, but authorities have urged people there to remain indoors to allow officials to carry out the investigation. Police officers block Clifton Road near Emory Hospital as they respond to a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that the shooter meant to target the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). An officer who was shot in the incident has also reportedly died.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum addressed the press in the wake of the incident to detail how the event unfolded. Here's a blow-by-blow account of what happened at Emory University.

CDC HQ shooting: What happened at Emory University

As per Atlanta Police Chief Schierbaum, 911 calls about an active shooter came around 4:50 pm for 1600 Clifton Road, which is right in front of the CDC campus.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a DeKalb County officer critically injured. He was taken to a hospital. Notably, the police chief in the presser did not confirm his death.

The police chief went on to detail that officers then heard gunfire inside the CVS at the intersection and went inside the building to try and find the shooter.

At this point, they found the suspect in the second floor of the building and noted that he'd been hit by gunfire. However, officers could not be sure if these were from the police fire or self inflicted.

The suspect died at the scene, the police chief confirmed.

Schierbaum also noted that the CDC campus had ‘multiple rounds’ hit their buildings, but said officials were not aware of any injuries there.

Four people have taken themselves to the hospital, to be treated for stress and anxiety symptoms, the police chief also shared.

Reacting to the incident, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said “Mass shootings, active shooter scenarios should not become the norm.”