CDC shooting map: All action unfolded near Emory CVS on Clifton Road near university hospital

Emory University Atlanta campus saw an active shooter situation unfurl on Friday. A shelter-in-place warning was issued as cops tried to contain the situation. The suspect was found with gunshot wounds, but it was unclear if the bullets were from responding officers or self inflicted(AP)

Ultimately, the authorities prevailed as the shooter has now been declared dead. However, an officer was injured in the process, and reports now say he has passed away as well.

As details on the shooter emerge, it appears he was targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters there, with CNN reporting that cops are operating under the theory that either the shooter was sick, or believed he was sick due to the Covid vaccine.

CDC shooting map: See where the action unfolded

Several reports said that the suspect was found dead in the second floor of the CVS store on the Emory campus where he had barricaded himself.

Thus far, authorities have only confirmed the suspect's death, and that there is no danger now in the area. People there have been advised to remain indoors, nonetheless, while officers investigate the shooting.

Now, maps of the area show exactly where the action took place.

The suspect was at the CVS right next to Emory Point. The pharmacy store is also adjacent to the CDC HQ, which is believed to be his target. It is at the CVS that the standoff occurred, and eventually the suspect died. ABC News had reported that officers tried to engage the suspect, when gunfire was exchanged.

Another individual on X, shared a more detailed image of the map and noted that the CVS was across the street from the CDC HQ. They circled out the spot where the shooter was holed up. However, their post – which came before the CNN report – posited that the CDC was just hit by stray bullets and was not actually the target of the attack.

What CVS said about Emory shooting

Pharmacy chain CVS confirmed that no one inside the store was hurt during the shooting.

A company spokesperson told NBC News “We’re cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department as it investigates a shooting near our Emory Point store. All colleagues, customers and patients are safe. The store is currently closed and will reopen when the scene is cleared.”