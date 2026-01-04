Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lamar Washington's double-double powers Georgia Tech to 65-53 win over Boston College

    Published on: Jan 04, 2026 3:19 AM IST
    AP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Lamar Washington's double-double powers Georgia Tech to 65-53 win over Boston College
    Lamar Washington's double-double powers Georgia Tech to 65-53 win over Boston College

    Lamar Washington's double-double powers Georgia Tech to 65-53 win over Boston College

    ATLANTA — Lamar Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, leading Georgia Tech to a 65-53 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

    Donald Hand Jr.'s 3-pointer with about 11 minutes left in the second half gave Boston College a 41-40 lead. It was the Eagles' first lead since the score was 12-11. The Eagles were up 46-42 with about nine minutes left before Georgia Tech took control, scoring 20 of the next 23 points for a 62-49 lead with 90 seconds left.

    Washington scored eight points in the last eight minutes. Overall, he was 5-for-10 shooting from the field with a couple of 3-pointers and made 5 of 6 free throws. He added five assists and had 36 minutes of playing time.

    Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 16 points and Baye Ndongo added 10 for the Yellow Jackets .

    Boden Kapke had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles and Hand also scored 13 points.

    Georgia Tech led 27-17 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half but the Yellow Jackets did not score again, missing their last five shots. Boston College closed the half with a 7-0 run and trailed 27-24 at the break. There were five ties and only one lead change in the first 20 minutes.

    Boston College: The Eagles return home to play N.C. State on Tuesday. It will be the only home game for Boston College in the first four ACC games.

    Georgia Tech: Syracuse visits on Tuesday. ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/Lamar Washington's Double-double Powers Georgia Tech To 65-53 Win Over Boston College
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes