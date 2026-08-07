Mohali: Tenants forge signatures, mortgage Zirakpur landowner’s plot, booked

Zirakpur police have registered a case against three tenants for allegedly stealing the original sale deed of a plot, forging the landowners’ signatures and mortgaging the property to obtain a bank loan without their knowledge. The alleged fraud surfaced after AU Small Finance Bank issued a recovery notice to the owners following a loan default. The complainants alleged that the accused used the original sale deed to mortgage the property with AU Small Finance Bank and obtained a loan. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Ajmera, Dharminder Ajmera and Gayatri Ajmera. According to the complaint filed by Maninder Kaur and her husband Nonihal Singh, the case pertains to a 133-square-yard plot in Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The complainants alleged that the accused, who had been tenants on the property since 2012 and operated a business, took the original registered sale deed from an office located on the owners’ residential premises.

The complainants alleged that the accused used the original sale deed to mortgage the property with AU Small Finance Bank and obtained a loan, which was later enhanced, without informing the owners. They came to know about the alleged fraud only after the bank served them with a recovery notice in July 2025 for default in repayment.

According to the FIR, a forensic examination conducted by a handwriting expert found that the signatures shown as those of the landowners on loan documents and guarantee papers had been copied and were not genuine.

The complainants further alleged that after the bank notice was issued, the accused vacated the premises on September 23, 2025, and left Zirakpur in two vehicles bearing registration numbers HR03V4622 and DL1MB0919.

Police registered a case under Sections 303(2) (theft), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2,3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, or authority documents), 340(2) (forged documents or electronic record) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.