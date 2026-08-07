BJP leader apologises for anti-women slogans during Tiranga Rally in Anantnag

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur on Thursday apologised for the anti-women slogans raised during the Tiranga Rally, organised by the party to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier. BJP workers held a 'Tiranga' rally to mark the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, in Anantnag district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The BJP firmly believes in respecting the dignity of women and remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women empowerment, said Thakur.

“I apologise to anyone who was hurt by the derogatory slogans,” he said. “Our party has always upheld the dignity and honour of women. The BJP has been at the forefront of empowering women, and the historic decision to provide 33% reservation for women reflects that commitment,” he added.

Thakur said the objectionable slogans raised by some elements during the rally should not be attributed to the BJP as an organisation. “Some individuals may have raised slogans based on their personal thinking or emotions, but those slogans do not represent the BJP’s official stand or the views of the leaders who led the rally. The party does not endorse any defamatory or derogatory remarks against anyone,” he said.

National Conference leaders, however, demanded action against “those responsible for insulting women.”

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said some insults are not directed at individuals but at an entire society.

“If the BJP truly respects the people of Kashmir, it must stop this lip service and immediately expel those responsible for these shameful remarks. Disassociating from the comments is not enough. Action must be taken against the guilty,” said NC leader Imran Nabi Dar.