Brand Shimla: Administration planning to set up permanent market for SHGs

Shimla administration is mulling to set up pre-fabricated product sale huts on the National highways in the district to promote local “Brand Shimla” products via self help groups (SHGs). These will feature local agricultural goods, handicrafts, and FSSAI-compliant food vans. Under the project, a food van will also be set up alongside each hut to serve local delicacies and traditional food items. (File)

Shimla deputy commissioner Anurag Kashyap said that the objective is to provide a permanent market for SHGs and to give widespread recognition to local products.

“These huts will be developed at prominent locations along NHs to boost the sale of local products and make the district’s traditional goods available to the general public—including tourists—at a single location,” said Kashyap after presiding over a review meeting of rural development department.

This initiative will not only strengthen the marketing of local products but also play a significant role in bolstering the rural economy, making self-help groups self-reliant and giving the district’s traditional heritage and local flavours a new identity at the national level, the DC said.