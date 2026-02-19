Director Navjot Gulati slams Maddock Films for delaying Pooja Meri Jaan release: ‘They don’t care about small films’

In 2022, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced the thriller, Pooja Meri Jaan, generating curiosity among audiences. Despite completing production and being positioned for an OTT release, the film has remained unreleased for nearly four years, leaving many wondering what went wrong behind the scenes. Navjot Gulati slams Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for only focusing on big films.

Now, in an interview with Variety India, director Navjot Gulati has broken his silence on the prolonged delay, alleging pricing disputes and stalled negotiations as the primary reasons the film continues to remain in limbo.

Navjot Gulati on Pooja Meri Jaan’s release delay Navjot shared that the film starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi completed shooting smoothly and was set for an OTT release. He revealed that it was initially scheduled to premiere on JioCinema, but after the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, the makers pitched the film to other streaming platforms. However, according to the filmmaker, negotiations collapsed because the producers were asking for a high price.

Expressing his frustration over the prolonged delay, he said, “They want a better price, which is understandable to some extent. You postponed it to 2024, then 2025, and now we're in February 2026. One platform wants to buy the film, but price negotiations have been going on for the last nine months. This is an unending cycle. They will never sell it unless they get the price they’re looking for. The reality is, they are so consumed by big movies now that they don’t care about the small films they have made. Why can’t Maddock release it in cinemas when they aren’t getting the price on OTT?”

He further revealed that Amar Kaushik, who is also the film’s co-producer, has not been responding to his calls. He added, “I’m tired of calling and texting and yet not hearing back. The only reason I’m telling this to the world is that they refuse to have any sort of accountability. The film remains topical and relevant even today, but I fear that if I don’t do something, it will never be released because they don’t care about it. I don’t want it to become Shoojit Sircar’s Shoebite, which is only talked about but was never released.”