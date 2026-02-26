Vadh 2 actor Amitt K Singh says film shattered his ‘outsider’ perspective; recalls shooting in real ‘British-era’ jail
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amitt K Singh shared that he views Vadh 2 as a pivotal role that changed his belief about outsiders in lead roles.
For Amitt K Singh, Vadh 2 is not just another film credit but a rare opportunity that challenged long-standing industry notions. Stepping into the shoes of a police officer investigating a murder inside a prison, the actor found himself working in a real British-era jail — a setting that added an unsettling realism to his performance. More importantly, the project helped him shed the belief that lead roles in Bollywood are out of reach for outsiders.
In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Amitt revealed that Vadh 2 was shot in a real jail and that the film shattered his perception that outsiders do not get lead roles.
On shooting in a real jail
The actor revealed that Vadh 2 was shot in a real jail and, recalling his experience, said, “The jail where we shot is a real-life location. It’s a British-era jail in Bhopal, and the energy inside is very heavy. When I went there for the first time, I could feel it immediately. But it also helped me as an actor because once you step inside, you automatically become a part of that space. You understand how prisoners were treated there. All that pain and death could be felt in the air.”
About Neena Gupta
He also spoke about his bond with Neena Gupta off-screen and said, “She is very funny — organically funny — and doesn’t make any effort. We had fewer scenes together, but we met off-camera as well. We stayed in the same hotel and bonded over food. One day, when we had a day off, she spotted me at a restaurant during lunchtime and told me not to eat hotel food every day. Her cook was staying at the same hotel, and she said, ‘I’ve prepared food with less oil and masala — we’ll share.’ It’s a very sweet gesture when someone like her makes you feel that you belong. Nothing compares to that. She switches in seconds, and that’s a quality I truly admire about her.”
When asked what changed for him after doing Vadh 2, Amitt replied, “Now I feel there’s no limit. Before Vadh 2, I used to think that discussions for lead roles happened behind closed doors, and an outsider like me wouldn’t have access to them. The offers we usually get are for secondary characters, not the main parts. But that has changed. On the basis of auditions, you can get a lead role. What I’ve learnt is that if you have the right talent and happen to be at the right place at the right time, you can make it. These opportunities are not meant only for a selected few. You can become anything, no matter where you come from.”
About Vadh 2
Helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh. The film stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles, along with Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, Yogita Bihani and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. The film received mixed reviews, largely due to its predictability.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.