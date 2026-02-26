Vadh 2 actor Amitt K Singh says film shattered his ‘outsider’ perspective; recalls shooting in real ‘British-era’ jail

For Amitt K Singh, Vadh 2 is not just another film credit but a rare opportunity that challenged long-standing industry notions. Stepping into the shoes of a police officer investigating a murder inside a prison, the actor found himself working in a real British-era jail — a setting that added an unsettling realism to his performance. More importantly, the project helped him shed the belief that lead roles in Bollywood are out of reach for outsiders. Amitt K Singh talks about his bond with Neena Gupta and shooting in real jail for Vadh 2.

On shooting in a real jail The actor revealed that Vadh 2 was shot in a real jail and, recalling his experience, said, “The jail where we shot is a real-life location. It’s a British-era jail in Bhopal, and the energy inside is very heavy. When I went there for the first time, I could feel it immediately. But it also helped me as an actor because once you step inside, you automatically become a part of that space. You understand how prisoners were treated there. All that pain and death could be felt in the air.”

About Neena Gupta He also spoke about his bond with Neena Gupta off-screen and said, “She is very funny — organically funny — and doesn’t make any effort. We had fewer scenes together, but we met off-camera as well. We stayed in the same hotel and bonded over food. One day, when we had a day off, she spotted me at a restaurant during lunchtime and told me not to eat hotel food every day. Her cook was staying at the same hotel, and she said, ‘I’ve prepared food with less oil and masala — we’ll share.’ It’s a very sweet gesture when someone like her makes you feel that you belong. Nothing compares to that. She switches in seconds, and that’s a quality I truly admire about her.”

When asked what changed for him after doing Vadh 2, Amitt replied, “Now I feel there’s no limit. Before Vadh 2, I used to think that discussions for lead roles happened behind closed doors, and an outsider like me wouldn’t have access to them. The offers we usually get are for secondary characters, not the main parts. But that has changed. On the basis of auditions, you can get a lead role. What I’ve learnt is that if you have the right talent and happen to be at the right place at the right time, you can make it. These opportunities are not meant only for a selected few. You can become anything, no matter where you come from.”