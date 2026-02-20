Vadh 2 actor Amitt K Singh admits being hurt by film's box office failure: ‘People should give films like this a chance’
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amitt K Singh talked about bagging his first big role with Vadh 2 and working alongside Sanjay Mishra.
For actor Amitt K Singh, Vadh 2 marks a crucial turning point, both professionally and emotionally. After featuring in web series such as Bhaukaal and Mohrey, the actor stepped into a layered, morally complex role in Vadh 2. He plays an investigation officer tasked with solving the murder of a convict inside a jail.
In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Amitt recalled being nervous before shooting for the film, but said he was made comfortable by Sanjay Mishra and others in the cast on the very first day. He also opened up about the film’s dull box office performance and urged people to watch films like Vadh 2 in theatres.
On joining Vadh 2 and the pressure of a franchise
When Amitt learnt that Vadh 2 was a completely new story and not a direct continuation of the first film, it eased some of the franchise pressure. However, he added that the real nervousness came from something else entirely. “I was a little scared before I started the shoot because I was going to shoot with Sanjay Mishra sir. This is my first big break. Before this, I have done a lot of small roles.”
That fear, however, did not last long. Amitt recalls how both Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta helped put him at ease. “They made me very comfortable. After that, I was really looking forward to the shoot,” he shares. Working closely with Sanjay Mishra became a learning experience in itself. “We had most of our scenes together. On the mahurat day, it was our off, and we were just talking. He asked me about my family and my journey in Mumbai. That meant a lot.”
On Vadh 2 not working at the box office
The film’s underwhelming theatrical performance is something Amitt addresses with honesty. Vadh 2 released in theatres on 6 February and has so far collected only ₹3.6 crore net in India.
“It does hurt,” he admitted. “A subject like this is very unpredictable. But we know we’ve done our work very honestly.” While the box office numbers may have disappointed, the actor finds solace in the response from viewers and critics. “People who have watched the film are praising it. Kumud Mishra sir, and Neena ma’am are getting so much appreciation. People are writing paragraphs for them, and one line for me, too. This is the first time someone has noticed my work. I am really loving this moment. It is disappointing, but there are better things to focus on,” he said.
On box office pressure and choosing the right work
For Amitt, it is still early days to be burdened by commercial pressure. “There are films which don’t have a thorough process, yet they do well,” he observes. “As an actor, I need to be honest with my work.” He adds that he actively seeks challenges that push him as a performer. “I want to keep working and exploring different genres.”
At the same time, he acknowledges the producer’s perspective. “They put in money and want people to watch the film. Everyone on set works very hard,” he says, urging audiences to support meaningful cinema. “People should definitely watch films like Vadh 2 in theatres and give them a chance.”
About Vadh 2
Helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh. Apart from Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra, the film also features Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla.
