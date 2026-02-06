Vadh 2 review: Solid performances, familiar twists in this sequel starring Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta

As also the writer of Vadh 2, Sandhu’s treatment is meticulous. He retains the same character names and, more importantly, the same moral and emotional core that powered the first film. The plot lines even echo each other, creating a familiar universe. In a cheeky meta touch, a character is seen watching Vadh in one scene!

Jaspal Singh Sandhu returns as director for this thriller, which centres on a cop, Shambhunath Mishra ( Sanjay Mishra ), and a prisoner serving a life sentence, Manju ( Neena Gupta ). The two form an unlikely bond inside the jail, finding solace in each other, just as Manju is on the verge of being released. Also jailed is Keshav (Akshay Dogra), the brother of a local politician, who runs a reign of terror within the prison walls. When Keshav mysteriously goes missing, the film unfolds into a tense tale of power and buried secrets.

I watched Vadh (2022) as a refresher, just a couple of days before I watched it's sequel. But as soon as Vadh 2 begins, you aren't dealing with a continuity. New characters, new setting, but similar motive. And this is where things get interesting- but also predictable.

The first half is taut, the runtime is a crisp two hours, with the setup handled with confidence. The second half, however, leans on a twist that viewers who remember Vadh closely might see coming from a mile away. Even so, Sandhu largely manages to hold the narrative together and keep the suspense afloat.

Much of this works because of the casting. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are immensely watchable, bringing years of experience to Vadh 2. Neither misses a beat, and their chemistry adds emotional weight to the film. Kumud Mishra, as senior cop Prakash, complements the narrative well and lends the story added gravitas. Akshay Dogra channels menace into his role with conviction, making for a compelling antagonist. Yogita Bihani is also effective as Naina (again, a throwback)

Overall, even with its predictable turns, Vadh 2 manages to hold your attention through strong casting, and a sombre mood that stays consistent throughout. It doesn't expand the universe in dramatic ways, but it reinforces the themes that made the first film resonate. For viewers who enjoy slow-burn crime thrillers driven by character rather than spectacle, this sequel offers enough to stay engaged.