Govinda and Sushmita Sen greet each other with a hug, reunite at Anees Bazmee's Mumbai event. Watch

Actors Govinda and Sushmita Sen reunited at a star-studded event on Saturday night to celebrate filmmaker Anees Bazmee's 45 years in the film industry. The duo were all smiles as they posed together. Govinda and Sushmita Sen were seen at a Mumbai event.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda and Sushmita greeted each other with a hug. She also recreated a famous pose of her and Govinda. For the event, she wore a black dress. Govinda was seen in a shirt under a leather jacket and denims.

Govinda, known for his unmatched comic timing, and Sushmita, with her graceful charm, brought an added spark to the celebration. The evening, attended by the who's who of the industry, celebrated Anees Bazmee's legendary contribution to Indian cinema.

Govinda and Sushmita starred together in the beloved 2001 comedy Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta, directed by Anees Bazmee. It was inspired by the Hollywood hit Liar Liar. The comedy starred Govinda as a lawyer whose life takes a hilarious turn when he is cursed to only speak the truth. Sushmita played his wife in the film, and their performances, combined with Bazmee's signature humour, made the movie a favourite among fans.

Among the prominent guests were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arshad Warsi, Andre, Ganesh Acharya, Vipul Shah, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh among others.