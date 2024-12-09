Sushmita Sen and her daughters are 'like family', says Rohman Shawl: We may not live together…

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen continue to spark curiosity with their frequent public appearances together despite announcing their breakup three years ago. Now, Rohman has revealed that he shares a very close bond with Sushmita and her daughter, calling them his family. Also read: Sushmita Sen on dating rumours: I have no man in my life Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen started dated each other in 2018.

Rohman on the bond

The model-turned-actor spoke about his bond with Sushmita and her daughters in an interview with SCREEN. He was asked about the constant scrutiny and the buzz around them reconciling.

“I am very blessed because what people say or think about me, doesn’t affect me. I know my truth and I am very honest to myself. What people have to say is their call. They want to say good, bad or whatever, it doesn’t affect me. What affects me is what I think of me and what I am doing at the moment. I stand by the things I have done in my life and I totally respect that. If somebody can’t see that, it is their problem, the onus can’t be on me,” he said.

Talking about his bond with Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah, Rohman said, “I’ve always said that we have been like family. We may not live together or not talk for months, but whenever they need me, I will always be there. So, there are no two questions about it.” On the work front, Rohman made his Tamil debut with the film, Amaran.

About the couple

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen dated each other from 2018-2021. They broke up in December 2021, which they announced on Instagram. However, they are seen together at various events. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2. During the podcast, Sushmita revealed that she has been single for the past over 2 years.

“I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, ‘Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa’,” she said.