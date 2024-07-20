Sushmita Sen on dating rumours: I have no man in my life

There have been rumours around Sushmita Sen’s personal life, with some speculation about her bond with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Now, the actor has come forward to clear the air, saying she has been single for the past two years. Also read: Rohman Shawl turns protective as fan clicks selfie with Sushmita Sen at awards event, escorts her to car. Watch Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya.

The actor talked about her personal life while appearing in the first episode of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, Chapter 2.

On her dating life

During the conversation with Rhea, Sushmita touched upon her dating life, saying she is not in a relationship with anyone.

“I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, ‘Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa’,” she says.

When the host asked her if she is interested in anyone, Sushmita said, “I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time”.

Sushmita was in a relationship with Rohman. In December 2021, she announced separation from him. However, they are seen together at various events. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

On overcoming heartbreak

The actor also spoke about the heartbreak that follows the breakup, saying she doesn’t let the end affect her personally.

She said she invests a lot in a relationship, from love, care and energy, letting someone enter her house, her life and children’s life. And if she senses that the relationship is becoming toxic for that, she walks away from that, without any regret and guilt. Sushmita asserted that her world is built around trust, and she can’t take betrayal.

For her honesty is equal to respect, as she shared that if she is betrayed, she will fake her emotions and continue with the relationship. And her decision is based on what’s good for her life and the life of her daughters. She has two daughters – Renee and Alisah.

On work front, she was last seen in web show, Aarya.