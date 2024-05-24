Freshly-minted Miss Universe Sushmita poses at Taj Mahal in vintage video. Fans can't get over her beauty and grace

Sushmita Sen has been in the film industry for more than two decades and has always been revered for her charismatic style and articulate opinions. A video from her Miss Universe days has been shared on Reddit and is being hailed by her fans. (Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of winning Miss Universe crown with throwback pic: ‘What a journey it’s been’) Sushmita Sen's rare video from Miss Universe days is getting appreciation from fans.

Sushmita rocks the ethnic look in throwback clip

The video begins with Sushmita posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. She's then seen dressed like a royal as she dons a biege-golden sari, teamed with matching jewellery. The actor then strikes poses in multi-coloured salwar-suit. The video cuts to Sushmita wearing a pink coloured sari and a crown. She then poses for the photoshoot in front of the epic monument.

Sushmita Sen gets thumbs-up from fans

A fan commented, “Class apart.” Another user wrote, “She is so graceful and pretty (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also opined, “She’s the OG!! Miss Universe!! Days when beauty pageants were actually judged by ‘Beauty With Brains’ standards!!” While another comment read, “I cant believe she was only 18 here, some people are born so mature.” Another handle captioned their comment as, “Such a classy lady!” A fan complimented her persona and wrote, “She’s a perfect example of how intelligence and grace can elevate your looks by 10 folds.”

About Sushmita Sen

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's psychological-thriller Dastak. She later acted in popular films like Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and others. After taking a break from acting, she mad her comeback with the crime action-thriller series Aarya, co-created by Ram Madhavani and Sandeep Modi. It was Sushmita's debut in the OTT space. She later featured in the social biographical-drama series Taali directed by Ravi Jadhav. Sushmita portrayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the show.