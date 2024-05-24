 Freshly-minted Miss Universe Sushmita poses at Taj Mahal in vintage video. Fans can't get over her beauty and grace | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Freshly-minted Miss Universe Sushmita poses at Taj Mahal in vintage video. Fans can't get over her beauty and grace

ByAnurag Bohra
May 24, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Sushmita Sen recently celebrated 30 years since winning the Miss Universe crown. The actor made her comeback with the Aarya series and Taali.

Sushmita Sen has been in the film industry for more than two decades and has always been revered for her charismatic style and articulate opinions. A video from her Miss Universe days has been shared on Reddit and is being hailed by her fans. (Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of winning Miss Universe crown with throwback pic: ‘What a journey it’s been’)

Sushmita Sen's rare video from Miss Universe days is getting appreciation from fans.
Sushmita Sen's rare video from Miss Universe days is getting appreciation from fans.

Sushmita rocks the ethnic look in throwback clip

The video begins with Sushmita posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. She's then seen dressed like a royal as she dons a biege-golden sari, teamed with matching jewellery. The actor then strikes poses in multi-coloured salwar-suit. The video cuts to Sushmita wearing a pink coloured sari and a crown. She then poses for the photoshoot in front of the epic monument.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sushmita Sen gets thumbs-up from fans

A fan commented, “Class apart.” Another user wrote, “She is so graceful and pretty (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also opined, “She’s the OG!! Miss Universe!! Days when beauty pageants were actually judged by ‘Beauty With Brains’ standards!!” While another comment read, “I cant believe she was only 18 here, some people are born so mature.” Another handle captioned their comment as, “Such a classy lady!” A fan complimented her persona and wrote, “She’s a perfect example of how intelligence and grace can elevate your looks by 10 folds.”

 

Rare video of Sushmita Sen from her Miss Universe days
byu/MaalUHave inBollyBlindsNGossip

About Sushmita Sen

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's psychological-thriller Dastak. She later acted in popular films like Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and others. After taking a break from acting, she mad her comeback with the crime action-thriller series Aarya, co-created by Ram Madhavani and Sandeep Modi. It was Sushmita's debut in the OTT space. She later featured in the social biographical-drama series Taali directed by Ravi Jadhav. Sushmita portrayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the show.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Freshly-minted Miss Universe Sushmita poses at Taj Mahal in vintage video. Fans can't get over her beauty and grace
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On