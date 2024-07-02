Sushmita Sen and Rhea Chakraborty debate who is the bigger gold digger of them in new video

Rhea Chaktraborty has shared a new teaser for her upcoming chat show Chapter 2, starring Sushmita Sen as the first guest. The teaser shows Sushmita and Rhea having a light hearted chat about everything from raising kids right to being termed a gold digger. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty responds to being called witch, talks about black magic; reveals she danced inside jail on getting bail) Rhea Chakraborty hosted Sushmita Sen on her show.

Rhea's new chat show

“I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it’s been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I’m finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we’re kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who’ve embraced their own #Chapter2 in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible @sushmitasen47 ! I’ve looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I’m still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it. We had such a great chat about all things life, love and evolution. Sequels are usually boring, but not this one! Chapter2, Stay Tuned,” Rhea wrote in her post.

‘The biggest gold digger’

Rhea told Sushmita that she too has been dubbed a ‘gold digger’ just like her. “Do you know there is a bigger gold digger than you in this room. Me, I am the biggest one,” Rhea tells a surprised Sushmita and they shake hands on it. Sushmita was trolled with this word when her Lalit Modi revealed their romance to the world in a series of social media posts. Sushmita never confirmed dating him.

Rhea Chakraborty was blamed by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for his death in 2020. They called her a gold digger and she was even investigated for his death, spending weeks in jail.

Rhea also suggested that Sushmita should start a course on raising kids right. Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.