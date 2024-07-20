Rohman Shawl turns protective as fan clicks selfie with Sushmita Sen at awards event, escorts her to car. Watch

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl attended an awards event together in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen pens love-filled note for ‘babush’ Rohman Shawl on his birthday, Renee approves pic) Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen attended at awards event together.

Rohman is rotetive of Sushmita

In a clip posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the duo was seen leaving the event venue together. As they walked towards the exit, there were several people. Rohman Shawl walked beside Sushmita, making sure that she wasn't pushed by anyone. As a fan clicked a selfie, Rohman extended his hand and kept it behind Sushmita.

Rohman escorted Sushmita to their car

At the exit, he walked ahead of her in the crowd. He also escorted her to their car before getting inside himself. For the event, Sushmita wore a shimmery black dress and heels. Rohman was seen in a white shirt and black pants. Reacting to the post, a fan called them a "gorgeous couple". A comment read, "Respect for Rohman Shawl, very protective guy." A person wrote, "They both look cute." "This man is the greenest flag ever," said an Instagram user.

About Sushmita and Rohman

Sushmita is often seen together with Rohman. On December 2021, she had announced separation from him. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Ever since then, both are seen together on various occasions, even with Sushmita's daughters and other family members. However, rumours about their patch-up began after they were seen rekindling romance as they arrived at a Diwali party, holding hands in front of paparazzi last year.

Sushmita's last project

Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama Aarya 3 which reignited fervent admiration from fans. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.