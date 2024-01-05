Sushmita Sen pens love-filled note for ‘babush’ Rohman Shawl on his birthday, Renee approves pic

Sushmita Sen wished Rohman Shawl on his birthday with their photo. She took to her Instagram account and penned a note, calling him ‘babush.’ Not only Rohman, but also Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen reacted to the post in the comments. Also read: Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa pens note for her Sushmita Sen's wish for Rohman Shawl on his birthday.

Sushmita Sen's new pic with Rohman

In the photo, Sushmita and Rohman are seen dressed in warm clothes. While Rohman clicked the mirror selfie, the actor was seen leaning on him. She also held him close for the photo.

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly.” She also tagged her daughters Alisah and Renee in the post.

Responding to Sushmita's heartfelt post, Rohman wrote back, “Thank you Babushh.” Renee gave her approval and added, “I love this picture.”

Sushmita and Rohman's relationship

Sushmita is often seen together with Rohman Shawl, with whom she announced a breakup in December 2021. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Ever since then, both are seen together on various occasions, even with Sushmita's daughters and other family members. However, rumours about their patch-up began after they were seen rekindling romance as they arrived at a Diwali party, holding hands in front of paparazzi last year.

The speculations continue even today as someone commented in her latest post, “Are you together again?” “Thanks for proving that breakups don't always mean hating each other,” added one more fan.

Sushmita's love life

After parting ways with Rohman, Sushmita was dating Lalit Modi. Although she never posted about it, Lalit created a storm on the internet with the news of their relationship. After a while, Lalit removed all traces of their relationship while Sushmita, in her interviews, denied rumours of tying the knot with him.

Sushmita was last seen reviving her role in Aarya Season 3 Part 1. It streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

