Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa pens note, shares precious pics on actor's birthday

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 48th birthday on Sunday. To mark this special occasion, Sushmita's former sister-in-law Charu Asopa has shared a bunch of unseen pictures with the actor and penned a heartfelt note to wish her on Instagram. Charu was married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen but the two are separated now. She said, 'I and Ziana love you the most didi.' (Also read: Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa reveals actor didn't tell family about heart attack: She herself called doctors) Charu Asopa has said that Sushmita Sen is the most amazing person she knows.

Charu Asopa took to her Instagram account to share several throwback pictures with Sushmita. In the first two pictures, Sushmita is seen sharing a smile with Ziana and Charu. In the third picture, Charu and Sushmita are seen with her parents. Another picture has Sushmita holding baby Ziana in her arms after she was born. There is also a picture of Sushmita with Charu when she was pregnant. Both share a smile in the candid capture.

In the caption, Charu Asopa wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. I don’t know from where to start this, but I really want you to know that I’ve learnt so much from you and I think the biggest thing that I have learnt is to live life with so much of grace and courage come what may. You are truly an inspiration for each and every woman. Happy birthday to Ziana’s sexy bua. I and Ziana love you the most didi.”

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya Season 3 Part 1. The Hindustan Times review of the series read, "Sushmita transforms from the scared mother that she was in the first two seasons to the roaring lioness she is in Season 3. Yet she makes the transformation convincing and organic by infusing her performance with an authority that stems from freshly acquired power. At the same time, she makes sure shades of the lost Aarya surface as and when required, so we don't forget where she's come from."

