Grammy Awards 2026: A Big Night for Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar

It was a contest of Super Bowl halftime performers: The rapper Kendrick Lamar faced off against Bad Bunny for the biggest awards at the Grammys on Sunday.

Lamar’s hit “Luther,” which includes a sample of the soul great Luther Vandross, won record of the year. He now has more Grammys than any other rapper and is one of the most decorated artists of all time. Bad Bunny took home the album of the year trophy, presented by Harry Styles, for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”—marking the first time that an all-Spanish language album has won the top honor.

Lamar paid tribute to Vandross in his acceptance speech, calling the singer “one of my favorite artists.” Bad Bunny dedicated his trophy “to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.”

Billie Eilish was also awarded song of the year for “Wildflower,” while the U.K. singer Olivia Dean won best new artist.

Bad Bunny dominated the screen throughout the evening. He sparked one of the loudest cheers when he spoke out against ICE while accepting the award for best música urbana album.

Because Bad Bunny is set for the Big Game next Sunday, he could not perform at the Grammys, and host Trevor Noah turned this into a running joke, repeatedly trying to convince the star to play one of his hits. Eventually Noah started singing Bad Bunny’s “DTMF,” finally getting him to belt a bit of the chorus as a brass section joined in.