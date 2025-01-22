Trevor Noah to return as Grammy Awards 2025 host, Recording Academy announces 2 weeks before February 2 ceremony

South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the 2025 Grammys. The announcement comes a little less than two weeks from when the Grammys are set to take place, later than Noah has been lined up as host in past years, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Trevor Noah will return to host Grammy Awards 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned on February 2, airing live from the venue in Los Angeles.

Despite the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in the region, the show will not only celebrate music, but will also serve as a fundraiser for the relief efforts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Still, just days before news broke of the Grammys sticking with their February 2 show, multiple sources shared that the Recording Academy was discussing whether the Grammys should be postponed or air as a fundraiser.

The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

"We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days," adding, "In response to this crisis, we are committed to providing ongoing assistance, including a USD 1 million donation that has already helped raise over USD 2 million in emergency aid to those in need," earlier said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, in a letter sent to Academy members, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the Grammys are proceeding as planned along with the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, celebrating its 50th year, and the MusiCares Person of the Year celebration of The Grateful Dead, all three of the major record labels as well as Spotify and other music organisations have cancelled their pre-Grammy parties.

Noah has frequently talked about how he especially enjoys having a front-row seat to all of the star performances at the Grammys.

He said ahead of the 2023 show why he keeps returning to host the Grammys. "Moments that you have backstage with the performers you're just walking around and you're seeing Billie Eilish and she's having a moment with another artist you don't get to see that anywhere else, and you don't get to experience that level of joy. For me to be part of that is truly, I guess now, it's a three times a lifetime opportunity," said Noah, adding, "I never take it for granted because all of these people are the soundtracks to our lives."

Noah is credited as a producer of the Grammys show and has earned three Emmy nominations for the music event. He has been nominated for the Best Comedy Album Grammy three times.

Beyonce is the top contender at the 2025 show with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX and Post Malone, who each have eight noms. Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are up for seven awards, with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan close behind with six nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.