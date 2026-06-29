BTS' Jungkook sets boundaries with fans during his livestream: 'Don't tell me…'

BTS star Jungkook isn't one to hide his thoughts, and his recent Weverse livestream was no exception. Right after the group’s massive, sold-out shows in Madrid, the singer jumped online for a relaxed, hours-long chat to unwind with fans. But amid all the laughs, a recurring comment from viewers caught his attention. Jungkook quickly drew a line, gently reminding everyone that loving an artist doesn't mean trying to control their life. BTS' Jungkook during his Weverse livestream.

Jungkook asks fans to stop telling him what to do Right after BTS wrapped up their June 26–27 stadium shows in Madrid, Jungkook went live on Weverse to chill out with a beer and scroll through viral TikToks. But when the comments section started nagging him to go to sleep, the singer kept it real about his struggles with rest.

“I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. Don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to," he said. "I appreciate that you're worried about me, and I know you're saying it because you care, but I'm not sleepy. I'm just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep.”

Jungkook clarified that staying up late isn't him pushing his limits—it's just his normal state. “Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do,” he explained.

He closed out the topic by thanking fans for their love but drawing a gentle boundary: “I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay.”