Did Jungkook delete his Instagram account? BTS singer’s sudden disappearance shocks fans

BTS star Jungkook left ARMYs in panic after his Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, sparking speculation over whether it had been deleted or accidentally suspended. The vanishing act even prompted a short but bewildered reaction from the singer himself. BTS’ Jungkook celebrates his birthday on 1st September. (Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

Jungkook’s Instagram glitch Jungkook’s social media presence became the talk of the internet on Wednesday after fans discovered that the singer’s Instagram account had suddenly disappeared, triggering confusion and concern among ARMYs.

On May 27, Jungkook added to the mystery by sharing a screenshot on his TikTok account, accompanied by a lone “?” – a brief yet telling reaction that reflected his own confusion over the situation.

He posted the screenshot of a notice he received on his TikTok story, and he chose BTS’s song “No.29” as the background audio. According to this notice, Jungkook will lose his account if he doesn’t request a review within 180 days. The suspension date was listed as May 27, 2026.

Why was it suspended in the first place? Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its terms of service related to intellectual property rights, including trademark policies.

The message read, “Your account, or activity on your account, does not follow our policies regarding intellectual property rights.”

Jungkook previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had amassed around 52.4 million followers. He later opened a new account in July last year, which quickly grew to over 21.61 million followers before being suspended.