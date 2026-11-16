Governors Awards 2026 red carpet was simply too good: Who wore what, from Zendaya and Emma Stone to Penelope Cruz and Charlize Theron
Zendaya, Emma Stone and many other celebrities made an impression in striking gowns, tailored tuxedos and relaxed, polished suits at the 2026 Governors Awards.
The Academy's 17th Governors Awards took place on November 15 in Los Angeles, and while the evening was all about honouring Hollywood legends like Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars, the red carpet was an event in its own right. Also read | Glenn Close receives honorary Oscar after 8 unsuccessful nominations, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman also honoured at 17th Governors Awards
Hollywood's brightest stars showed up delivering some stunning, daring, and effortlessly cool looks. Here is a breakdown of every major look you need to see from the night.
Zendaya
As always, the actor did not disappoint. Zendaya wowed in a heavily textured, olive-bronze strapless gown featuring dramatic, structured, geometric hip details. It’s giving high-fashion armour.
Emma Stone
Emma kept it sleek and chic in a minimalist black gown. The dress featured a halter-style strap design with a plunging back, proving that sometimes, less truly is more.
Pedro Pascal
He ditched the traditional tuxedo and rocked a crisp white shirt, a dark grey patterned tie, and high-waisted beige trousers featuring a bold double-button waistband. The thick-rimmed glasses tied the whole effortless look together.
Penelope Cruz
The actor brought pure old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. She wore a classic black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline completely covered in feather detailing, paired perfectly with a diamond necklace and a bold red lip.
Charlize Theron
The actor was seen in a fiery red gown. The dress featured a daring plunging neckline that revealed a matching red bra-style top, complete with elegant draping across the shoulders and a high leg slit.
Tom Holland
The actor looked dapper in a sharp, perfectly tailored black double-breasted tuxedo. He paired the classic look with a crisp white shirt and a sleek black bow tie.
Olivia Wilde
She went for major drama in a long-sleeved black velvet gown. The dress featured padded shoulders, a plunging V-neckline that ran down the front, and a voluminous, pleated ruffle hem.
Timothée Chalamet
He kept things traditional but cool. Timothée wore a classic grey-black tuxedo and bow tie, elevated by his signature curls and simple silver earrings.
Florence Pugh
The actor brought the romance and the sparkle. She glided down the carpet in a pale, blush-nude strapless gown that hugged her figure. The dress was covered in delicate silver embellishments and finished with a soft, ruffled skirt.
Andrew Garfield
The actor's look was all about laid-back luxury. He opted for a black double-breasted suit jacket over a white shirt worn open at the collar — no tie. A statement watch completed the relaxed yet polished ensemble.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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