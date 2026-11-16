Glenn Close receives honorary Oscar after 8 unsuccessful nominations, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman also honoured at 17th Governors Awards
Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards after eight competitive nominations without a win.
The 17th edition of the Governors Awards, organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was held on November 15. After receiving eight Academy Award nominations over a career spanning more than five decades without a competitive win, Glenn Close finally took home an Oscar statuette in the form of an honorary Academy Award. Filmmaker Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman were also honoured for their contributions to cinema, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
Governors Awards honorees
On Sunday, the Academy announced the honourees for the 17th Governors Awards in an Instagram post. The caption read, "At this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy is proud to honour five cinematic visionaries whose extraordinary contributions have left a lasting impact on filmmaking and continue to inspire generations."
The caption further read, "Glenn Close, Floyd Norman, and Ridley Scott will each receive Honorary Oscars, recognising their exceptional contributions to cinema. Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon will be presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, also an Oscar statuette, honouring their outstanding achievements in motion picture production."
Glenn Close receives honorary Oscar after eight nominations
Over a career spanning more than five decades, Glenn Close has received eight Academy Award nominations but has yet to win a competitive Oscar. Long considered one of the finest actors never to have won the award, the 79-year-old was honoured with an honorary Academy Award at the annual Governors Awards ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.
Her first Oscar nomination came in 1983 for The World According to Garp. She was also nominated for her performance as a stalker in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction and most recently for the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy.
Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman also honoured
Ridley Scott also received an honorary Oscar. The 88-year-old filmmaker, known for directing films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, has received four Academy Award nominations but has yet to win a competitive Oscar. His nominations include three for Best Director, for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down, and one for Best Picture for The Martian. Ridley did not attend the ceremony and accepted the award through a recorded video message.
Disney animator Floyd Norman, 91, was also honoured. He began his 65-year career in 1956 when he became the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His contributions include work on films such as Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book.
Meanwhile, Killer Films producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The award is presented to "a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production". The duo have backed films such as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, One Hour Photo and May December. They had also received a Best Picture Oscar nomination for producing Past Lives in 2024.
About the Governors Awards
The Governors Awards are an annual ceremony organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisation behind the Oscars. The event honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to cinema and recognises achievements that may not always be acknowledged through the regular competitive Oscar categories.
The first Governors Awards ceremony was held on November 14, 2009, after being introduced by the Academy's Board of Governors. The honourees are selected by the Academy's Board of Governors rather than through the regular voting process.
(With inputs from AP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More