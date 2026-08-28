Is Glenn Close sick? Health update as Fatal Attraction actor's video leaves fans worried - ‘Why did that feel so final…’

Fatal Attraction actor Glenn Close posted a video sparking worry among fans about the 79-year-old's health. The video came amid the death of several celebrities in the same age group in quick succession. Glenn Close's latest video left fans worried about her health. (X/@LangmanVince) Music icon Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. She was followed by The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry, and then came Peter Cullen, the man who voiced Optimus Prime in the Transformer franchise. The video was posted on August 27 and quickly went viral on social media.

What are fans saying about Glenn Close's video? One person wrote on X “Glenn Close just posted a short video from home and it's sending the internet into a spiral. No glam. No red carpet. Just her standing outside in her late mother’s shirt, letting the wind move through her white hair, watching the sun go down. ‘I’m home. Calming down. I feel blessed. Hi to you all. Bye.’ That last word is what's breaking everyone. This is hitting after a brutal stretch of celebrity deaths, and fans are already bracing for the next name. Some started posting RIP messages. Others said they cannot take another legend dying this soon. ‘That ‘bye’ gave me CHILLS.’ ‘Please don’t let her be next’. ‘Why did that feel so FINAL?’ When this many stars have died in a short window, even a quiet sunset video starts to feel like a warning. Are fans just traumatized… or did that “bye” come at the worst possible time?”. Also Read | Why did Dolly Parton never have kids with husband Carl Dean? Country music icon said 'it wasn't meant to be' Another fan shared a photo of a younger Glenn Close next to a screenshot from her recent video. “WTF happened to Glenn Close?,” they asked.