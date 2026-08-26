Why did Dolly Parton never have kids with husband Carl Dean? Country music icon said 'it wasn't meant to be'

Country music legend Dolly Parton died at 80, leaving behind a huge family, millions of fans and a lasting legacy. But Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, never had children of their own. Dolly Parton dies at 80. (REUTERS/Anna Gordon)

Parton often spoke openly about why she did not become a mother. She said she believed it was part of God's plan and that not having children gave her the freedom to build her career and help other children through her philanthropy.