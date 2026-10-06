Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film crosses ₹300 crore mark despite drop
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Drishyam 3 has achieved significant box-office success, surpassing ₹300 crore globally.
Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken several box-office records since its release on Friday. After a record-breaking opening and a money-minting weekend, the film slowed down a bit on Monday. However, that did not stop it from crossing an important milestone in its worldwide collection.
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection
The Ajay Devgn-starrer earned ₹21 crore on Monday in India. This was an almost 65% drop from the film's Sunday collection of ₹61 crore. By the end of Monday, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹197.50 crore, with its India gross reaching ₹237 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to ₹303 crore.
Drishyam 3 started its box-office journey on Friday, earning ₹62 crore, becoming the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career and the third-highest opening recorded by a Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also surpassed the opening collections of blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Animal, Dhurandhar and more.
Deep Dive
The film continued its momentum over the weekend, earning ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday. Like most films, it saw a fall in collections on Monday, but this did not stop it from crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.
'Wrote well over 100 drafts'
Drishyam 3 is being lauded by fans for its writing, with many praising the writers for giving the beloved franchise a fitting ending. Recently, while speaking to the Free Press Journal, screenwriter Aamil Keeyan Khan spoke about writing over 100 drafts of the film to get its ending right.
He said, "It was an enormous mountain to climb. You have a beloved franchise, a family that the audiences have lived with for years, and the legacy of two hugely loved films sitting on your shoulders. And most importantly, how do you surprise an audience for the third time? There was the challenge of writing an original screenplay while retaining the DNA of Drishyam. It still had to have humour, family, emotion, drama and thrills without any one ingredient swallowing the others. It was a very, very thin tightrope. Thankfully, none of us looked down."
All about Drishyam: The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The film also features new entrants Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.