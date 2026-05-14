Bridgerton Season 5 confirmed for 2027: Everything we know about Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza’s queer romance storyline

Bridgerton is officially returning for Season 5 in 2027, and this time, the spotlight will fall on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling’s (Masali Baduza) much-awaited love story. The announcement was made by Netflix during its upfront presentation in New York, where Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed the next chapter of the hugely popular Regency-era drama. Everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 5. (Netflix)

The update also marks a noticeable shift for the series. While fans previously waited almost two years between seasons, Netflix now appears to be speeding up production after the success of Season 4, which was released in two parts earlier in 2026.

Francesca and Michaela will lead the new season Season 5 will centre around Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza. The upcoming season is expected to become a major milestone for the franchise as it introduces the show’s first central queer romance storyline.

According to the official synopsis, Francesca is still grieving the loss of her husband John Stirling. Two years after his death, she decides to re-enter society and consider marriage once again, hoping to create a stable future for herself. However, things become emotionally complicated when Michaela, John’s cousin, returns to London to take responsibility for the Kilmartin estate. As Francesca spends more time with Michaela, she slowly begins questioning whether she truly wants the life society expects from her or if she should finally follow her own heart.

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza speak about the queer storyline Both actors have openly shared their excitement about bringing Francesca and Michaela’s relationship to the screen.

Masali Baduza said the cast and crew feel grateful and excited to tell this story, while Hannah Dodd reflected on how important it is to see queer love stories represented in period dramas.

Speaking to Tudum, Dodd explained that queer people have always existed, even if stories like theirs were often left out of historical romances onscreen. She also shared that after spending so much time understanding Francesca’s emotional journey. She said, “When you spend so much time with a character, you genuinely do want them to be happy. So I am really looking forward to [Francesca] feeling like she deserves love.”

Dodd also touched upon the importance of representation in the Regency era. “[Queer love stories] have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas — and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist,” she told Tudum.

Baduza also praised showrunner Jess Brownell, adding that the creative team is approaching the romance with sincerity, warmth and the intention of giving the characters a meaningful happily-ever-after.

Production is already moving much faster Unlike previous seasons, production for Season 5 reportedly started quickly after Season 4 wrapped filming. Reports suggest shooting began in the UK in March 2026, making it the fastest turnaround the series has seen so far. Netflix had already renewed the series for Seasons 5 and 6 back in 2025, showing the platform’s confidence in the franchise’s long-term popularity.

The new season will also introduce fresh cast members, including Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones. While details about their characters are still being kept secret, many fans believe the additions may connect to the Kilmartin family storyline and the Scottish Highlands setting expected to feature heavily this season.

As for returning favourites, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Penelope Featherington Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) are all expected to play important roles in the upcoming chapter. It is yet to see with if Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Viscountess Kate Sharma Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) will return in the new season, though they did appear briefly in season 4.

Lady Whistledown and the music are changing too Season 5 will continue Bridgerton’s signature style of using orchestral versions of modern pop songs. However, this time, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed that the team is specifically exploring music by openly queer artists to reflect the emotional themes of Francesca and Michaela’s story.

Another major question heading into the season is the future of Lady Whistledown. After Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, stepped away from the role, the new season is expected to explore who could become the Ton’s next anonymous gossip writer. Despite the storyline changes, Julie Andrews is still expected to remain involved with the series as the voice of Lady Whistledown in some capacity.

Meanwhile, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Gregory Bridgerton (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt) remain the siblings fans still expect to eventually receive their own seasons in the future.