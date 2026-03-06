AI imagines what Bridgerton characters would wear if Benedict and Sophie tied the knot in India
Here’s how the Ton might have dressed if the romantic union of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek took place in India.
The second part of Bridgerton’s fourth season premiered globally on February 26 and continues to hold the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 in India. If you followed the simmering longing and palpable chemistry between Benedict and Sophie - the season’s central love interests played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha - you were rewarded with a tender post-credit wedding scene. The moment unfolds as a serene, intimate family affair set at “My Cottage”, offering a soft, emotional conclusion to their slow-burn romance.
Given the show’s immense popularity in India, it is only natural for viewers to imagine what Bridgerton might look like if its Regency-era romance unfolded against Indian backdrops. Picture the characters strolling through lush Indian landscapes, exchanging glances during elegant promenades, and culminating their love stories with lavish traditional weddings steeped in Indian heritage and culture.
Bringing this fantasy to life, the Instagram page Spreeh.in has shared an AI reimagining of the Bridgerton universe, depicting the characters dressed in traditional Indian attire. The visuals imagine Benedict and Sophie tying the knot in an Indian-style ceremony, with the Ton arriving dressed in ornate ethnic wear.
The caption reads, “If Benedict and Sophie got married in India, the ton would arrive in couture lehengas, regal sherwanis, heirloom jewels, and nothing but main-character energy. Set against royal mandaps, heirloom jewels, and couture silhouettes, this Bridgerton edit brings together timeless romance and Indian wedding grandeur.” Here’s how the ton would have showed up to the extravagant wedding.
Benedict and Sophie
Sophie is dressed in a deep red bridal lehenga richly embroidered with gold motifs, paired with a matching dupatta and statement gold jewellery including a choker and earrings. Benedict complements her in an elegant ivory sherwani with subtle gold embroidery and classic golden buttons, creating a traditional groom’s look.
Daphne and Simon
Daphne wears a powder blue lehenga with delicate gold embroidery and a sheer dupatta, styled with minimal jewellery that adds to the outfit’s graceful aesthetic. Simon pairs her look with a cream sherwani featuring intricate floral embroidery and gold buttons.
Kate and Anthony
Kate appears in a blush pink lehenga with detailed gold embroidery, accessorised with layered pearl jewellery and a matching dupatta. Anthony sits next to her in a cream sherwani with elaborate embroidery and a coordinating stole draped over one shoulder.
Penelope and Colin
Penelope is styled in a vibrant pink lehenga adorned with heavy gold embroidery and traditional jewellery, including bangles, earrings and a necklace. Colin complements the look in a regal navy blue sherwani with ornate gold embroidery along the collar and front panel.
Francesca and John
Francesca wears a lilac embroidered lehenga with sheer bell sleeves and delicate floral embellishments, paired with a sparkling necklace and a maang tikka. John Kilmartin is dressed in a textured black sherwani with gold buttons, giving the look a formal yet understated finish.
Violet and Marcus
Violet is dressed in a soft yellow lehenga with intricate floral embroidery, styled with a sheer dupatta and delicate diamond jewellery. Marcus wears a textured deep navy sherwani with subtle gold detailing and classic buttons.
Queen Charlotte and King George
A young Queen Charlotte appears in an opulent gold lehenga with intricate embellishments and a matching dupatta, styled with elaborate jewellery including a layered necklace, chandelier earrings, a regal headpiece and hands covered in gold bangles. King George complements her in a black sherwani with delicate gold embroidery and traditional buttons, completing the royal ensemble.
