AI imagines what Bridgerton characters would wear if Benedict and Sophie tied the knot in India

The second part of Bridgerton’s fourth season premiered globally on February 26 and continues to hold the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 in India. If you followed the simmering longing and palpable chemistry between Benedict and Sophie - the season’s central love interests played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha - you were rewarded with a tender post-credit wedding scene. The moment unfolds as a serene, intimate family affair set at “My Cottage”, offering a soft, emotional conclusion to their slow-burn romance. Bridgerton characters in traditional Indian wedding wear. (Instagram/@spreeh.in)

Given the show’s immense popularity in India, it is only natural for viewers to imagine what Bridgerton might look like if its Regency-era romance unfolded against Indian backdrops. Picture the characters strolling through lush Indian landscapes, exchanging glances during elegant promenades, and culminating their love stories with lavish traditional weddings steeped in Indian heritage and culture.

Bringing this fantasy to life, the Instagram page Spreeh.in has shared an AI reimagining of the Bridgerton universe, depicting the characters dressed in traditional Indian attire. The visuals imagine Benedict and Sophie tying the knot in an Indian-style ceremony, with the Ton arriving dressed in ornate ethnic wear.

The caption reads, “If Benedict and Sophie got married in India, the ton would arrive in couture lehengas, regal sherwanis, heirloom jewels, and nothing but main-character energy. Set against royal mandaps, heirloom jewels, and couture silhouettes, this Bridgerton edit brings together timeless romance and Indian wedding grandeur.” Here’s how the ton would have showed up to the extravagant wedding.