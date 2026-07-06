Is Benz the end of LCU? Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies about his cinematic universe's future after Kaithi, Vikram, Leo
Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke at a recent event about the rumours surrounding his cinematic universe and said this.
Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, LCU, coming to an end. The filmmaker has been busy with other projects lately, including his upcoming acting debut. However, he spoke about the universe’s future at a recent event and whether it will continue after Benz.
Lokesh Kanagaraj on the future of LCU
Lokesh recently spoke about LCU at an event, as clarified by a video posted by Galatta. He addressed the speculation around LCU and said, “There was buzz going around that the LCU was closed and all. I would close GSquad if it came to it, but I cannot close the LCU. First of all, I didn't even name it; it was a tag given by fans online, and I just adopted it. I'm still following it now,” offering to shut down his production house instead.
He also reminded people that he has additional commitments at LCU, including sequels to Kaiti and Vikram, as well as Rolex. “I cannot come out and abruptly say, no, I am not making any more films in the LCU. Be it Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, or the Rolex standalone film, these are all my commitments. The LCU is not closed; it will continue. After I finish Allu Arjun sir's film, I will work on it. Also, Benz, under my production banner, is happening, and that is also a part of the LCU,” said the filmmaker.
About the LCU
The Lokesh Cinematic Universe is a shared universe that kicked off with Kaithi, starring Karthi, in 2019. It later expanded to Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, in 2022 and Leo, starring Vijay, in 2023. There was silence from the director till he announced the next film in the universe, Benz, in 2024. However, he is producing the film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, which stars Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan. A release date for the film is yet to be announced, though it was expected to hit screens in 2026.
Lokesh’s last film was the ensemble 2025 film Coolie, led by Rajinikanth. He will now make a debut as an actor with Arun Matheswaran’s DC with Wamiqa Gabbi as his co-star. The film will hit screens on July 31. He is also returning to the director’s chair with an action film starring Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23. Given his line-up, there has been much confusion about when he will get back to his films with Karthi and Kamal. Rolex is a spin-off from Vikram, with Suriya in the titular character.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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