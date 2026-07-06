Is Benz the end of LCU? Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies about his cinematic universe's future after Kaithi, Vikram, Leo

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, LCU, coming to an end. The filmmaker has been busy with other projects lately, including his upcoming acting debut. However, he spoke about the universe’s future at a recent event and whether it will continue after Benz. Karthi, Kamal Haasan and Vijay in stills from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the future of LCU Lokesh recently spoke about LCU at an event, as clarified by a video posted by Galatta. He addressed the speculation around LCU and said, “There was buzz going around that the LCU was closed and all. I would close GSquad if it came to it, but I cannot close the LCU. First of all, I didn't even name it; it was a tag given by fans online, and I just adopted it. I'm still following it now,” offering to shut down his production house instead.

He also reminded people that he has additional commitments at LCU, including sequels to Kaiti and Vikram, as well as Rolex. “I cannot come out and abruptly say, no, I am not making any more films in the LCU. Be it Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, or the Rolex standalone film, these are all my commitments. The LCU is not closed; it will continue. After I finish Allu Arjun sir's film, I will work on it. Also, Benz, under my production banner, is happening, and that is also a part of the LCU,” said the filmmaker.

About the LCU The Lokesh Cinematic Universe is a shared universe that kicked off with Kaithi, starring Karthi, in 2019. It later expanded to Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, in 2022 and Leo, starring Vijay, in 2023. There was silence from the director till he announced the next film in the universe, Benz, in 2024. However, he is producing the film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, which stars Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan. A release date for the film is yet to be announced, though it was expected to hit screens in 2026.

Lokesh’s last film was the ensemble 2025 film Coolie, led by Rajinikanth. He will now make a debut as an actor with Arun Matheswaran’s DC with Wamiqa Gabbi as his co-star. The film will hit screens on July 31. He is also returning to the director’s chair with an action film starring Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23. Given his line-up, there has been much confusion about when he will get back to his films with Karthi and Kamal. Rolex is a spin-off from Vikram, with Suriya in the titular character.