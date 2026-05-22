System review: Sonakshi Sinha-Jyotika's film delivers sincerity and good performances, just not enough drama

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film grips you right from the start. Set in Delhi, its authenticity is enhanced by scenes shot on the city’s real streets and locations. The setting feels lived-in, drawing you effortlessly into its world.

The story revolves around Neha Rajvansh ( Sonakshi Sinha ), the daughter of celebrated advocate Ravi ( Ashutosh Gowariker ), who refuses to let her work alongside him until she proves herself by winning cases independently. Enter Sarika ( Jyotika ), a stenographer who single-handedly runs her household while caring for her wheelchair-bound husband. Impressed by Sarika’s knowledge, Neha offers to pay her for assisting with cases. The two soon form a formidable team, winning multiple cases together, until one case pits father and daughter against each other in the courtroom. What follows forms the rest of the story.

A colleague recently remarked that courtroom dramas rarely miss the mark, and it got me thinking- they're absolutely right. The genre has a stellar track record. There’s an undeniable thrill in watching justice get delivered against all odds. It’s that ultimate pursuit of truth that keeps viewers glued to the edge of their seats. Does System join that list? Let's find out.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film falters in the drama department, not building the tension the way a courtroom drama does, but makes up for it with emotionally rooted storytelling and believable performances.

A young public prosecutor is drawn into a high-profile murder case where her father is the defence lawyer, so she must take the help of a court stenographer in her fight.

The chemistry Neha shares with both her father and Sarika keeps the narrative engaging. However, the film begins to falter when everything comes a little too easily to Sonakshi’s character in winning cases, making parts of the journey feel overly filmi. Yes, the eventual reveal does offer some justification for this, and that is worth considering. But the problem is that Ashwiny's directorial style plants a few hints along the way, leading you to suspect where it is headed. By the time the truth finally unfolds, chances are you have already seen it coming. The second half, too, tests your patience at times, particularly with the track involving Sonakshi’s character moving out of her parents’ house. It slows the momentum of an otherwise decent narrative.

What doesn’t help either is the underwhelming music by Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF), Ana Rehman, and Savera. In fact, the film barely needed songs at all.

That said, the film’s theme lands effectively: how does one truly find justice in a system that so often bends to the will of the powerful and privileged?

Performance-wise, Sonakshi delivers a good act, effectively bringing out the conflicted emotions of a daughter trying to carve her own identity, while living under the shadow of her accomplished father. Jyotika stands out as a woman desperately trying to keep both her family and her hopes afloat. The exhaustion and quiet defeat her character carries are visible in her eyes, making her performance solid.

Ashutosh Gowariker, playing Sonakshi’s father in System, does an okay job. However, the emotional depth and warmth expected from the father-daughter dynamic are somewhat lacking between the two.