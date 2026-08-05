UPPSC to install signal jammers in every exam room to curb cheating

In a push to make recruitment examinations cheat-proof and more transparent, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to install signal jammers in every examination room to prevent the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices during examinations, said UPPSC secretary Girijesh Kumar Tyagi during an informal talk with media persons on Tuesday. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (file)

The commission is also set to strengthen candidate verification by linking its One Time Registration (OTR) system with Aadhaar, on the lines of the Haryana Public Service Commission. The move is aimed at preventing impersonation and fake candidature while enhancing transparency in the recruitment process.

In another key reform, the UPPSC has decided to introduce a fully online scrutiny system for recruitment applications. Candidates’ documents will be verified digitally, reducing processing time, minimising human error and making the recruitment process more efficient, transparent and time-bound.

Online evaluation for PCS Mains

The commission has also decided to introduce a fully online evaluation system for Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Main examination answer sheets to improve transparency, fairness and consistency in marking.

Under the new system, an examiner will evaluate only one specific question in a subject for all candidates instead of assessing an entire answer script. For instance, an expert assigned Question No. 1 of Geography will evaluate only that question for every candidate who appeared in the paper, Tyagi explained.

Digitised answer sheets will be uploaded to a dedicated online portal, and evaluators will be provided with tentative model answers to ensure greater uniformity and objectivity in marking.

Direct recruitment rules revised

The UPPSC has implemented the Public Service Commission Direct Recruitment (Screening) Rules, 2025 for all direct recruitments.

Under the revised system, the selection process will carry a total of 500 marks, comprising a 450-mark written examination and a 50-mark interview. Each written examination question will carry three marks.

For the final merit list, written examination scores and interview marks will be given 75% and 25% weightage, respectively, after proportionate conversion. According to the commission, the revised system will make selections more transparent while ensuring a balanced assessment of candidates’ academic performance and personality.

Commission seeks additional staff

The commission has also sought additional manpower to cope with its growing workload. At present, the UPPSC has around 250 employees, while officials estimate that nearly 500 personnel are required for timely disposal of work.

Officials pointed out that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with a workforce of around 2,500 employees, is better equipped to manage its examination and recruitment processes efficiently.

RO/ARO recruitment notification likely this month

The much-awaited notification for the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Recruitment-2026 is likely to be issued by the end of August.

Officials said the recruitment is expected to cover around 500 vacancies. The number of ARO posts is likely to increase following the recent promotion of nearly 350 Assistant Review Officers as Review Officers, while fresh requisitions from government departments are also expected before the notification is issued.