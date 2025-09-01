Houston flash flood warning: Pasadena, Channelview, and more areas at risk

A flash flood warning has been issued for Houston, Texas until 3:15 pm CDT. The National Weather Service shared that Pasadena and Channelview were also under flash flood warning. A flash flood warning has been issued until 3:15 pm CDT. Image for representation(Pexel)

The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management of Harris County also issued a warning, saying “A FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PORTIONS OF HARRIS COUNTY until 3:15 pm”. They added, “NEVER enter a flooded roadway,” and issued an advisory to move to higher ground, act quickly to protect lives.

Which areas will see flash floods

As per the notification, the areas which will see flash floods include – Pasadena, northern Pearland, Deer Park, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Second Ward, Greater Eastwood, Greater Fifth Ward, Cloverleaf, Greater Hobby Area, Greater Third Ward, Downtown Houston, Macgregor, Midtown Houston, northern South Belt / Ellington, Near Northside Houston and Fourth Ward.

Here's a map of the areas that will be impacted.

Flash flood map(X/@ReadyHarris)

Authorities said “At 149 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.” They added that the highest amounts had been measured near Pecan Park.

As a result of the rains, there will be flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the notification added.

Safety steps to be taken

Some precautionary steps were also suggested, including turning around and not drowning when encountering flooded areas. Most road deaths occur in vehicles, the notification noted.

“Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life,” it added.

The notice also requested people to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and requested that they pass this information to the National Weather Service when they could do so safely.