‘NYC becomes Gurgaon’: Internet draws parallel as heavy rain floods New York streets

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the United States’ Northeast on Monday night, submerging major streets and severely disrupting daily life across multiple cities including New York City. Waterlogged roads, partially submerged vehicles, and flooded subways brought the city’s transportation system to a near standstill. The relentless downpour not only caused widespread chaos in mobility and infrastructure but also prompted a reaction from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and several social media users, who drew comparisons between the scenes in New York and the monsoon-induced waterlogging recently witnessed in Gurgaon. Internet drew comparisons between flooded NYC and monsoon-hit Gurgaon.(X)

Sharma’s comparison

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharma reshared a video posted by Philip Lewis, which showed cars nearly half-submerged in floodwaters on the streets of New York. He captioned the post, “Not Gurgaon but NYC” making a cheeky comparison between the flooded scenes in New York and the severe waterlogging that recently gripped Gurgaon following heavy rainfall.

Check out the post here:

Sharma’s post has so far garnered over 41,000 views and sparked numerous reactions from users.

Internet reacts with wit and sarcasm

The comments section quickly turned into a meme-fest, with users echoing the comparison. One user wrote, “Wow! Finally, NYC becomes Gurgaon.” Another chimed in, “Gurgaon ko NYC nahi bana paye toh NYC ko Gurgaon bana diya guysss!”

Adding a historical twist, someone noted, “They also need to learn from the Harappan Civilisation,” referencing the ancient civilisation's famed drainage systems. Echoing the pace at which waterlogging can occur back home, a user commented, “In Gurgaon, this is after just 15-20 minutes of rainfall.”

However, some voices took a more balanced view. “It will be fine soon, btw,” reassured one, while another added, “Natural calamities happen everywhere. One waterlogging incident doesn’t reflect the city. Once it subsides, life will be back to normal.”