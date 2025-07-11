Woman returns to waterlogged home in upscale Gurgaon society after brutal rain: ‘Everything was destroyed’

A woman claimed that the heavy rainfall in Gurgaon which caused waterlogging in different areas, left her home submerged and her property destroyed. She shared a video that captures water inside a house with various items floating. The image shows a waterlogged home that a woman claimed was caused by recent rainfall in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@sanchiarora.30)

“What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal — it poured relentlessly for nearly 4 hours. I live near Golf Course Road — the area known for its upscale high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for ₹100 crore. But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram,” Sanchi Arora wrote.

“When I returned from work, I found my car half-submerged in water. But what truly broke me was what I found inside my home. This is my home. A home I had carefully and lovingly set up after I moved in. Everything that was on the floor — furniture, belongings, — was floating, soaked, and destroyed. I have no words left. Just pain. Just disbelief. This is not just water damage. It’s emotional damage. And it’s real,” she added and posted a video.

Social media is horrified:

While people sympathised with the woman, the video also sparked a discussion around drainage and infrastructure in the NCR region.

An individual wrote, “If anyone has 10 crores or above, they should go to a foreign nation. Pay taxes and live a life with dignity and security infrastructure. India has no direction, paper plans, a social divide, and huge corruption. Every politician is the same.”

Another joined, “This happens when you are desperate to develop real estate and mint money by selling plots and farmlands but don’t care about city planning and basic human needs.” A third posted, “That’s truly heartbreaking. It's not a good feeling. I hope this gets resolved for you soon.”

A fourth commented, “This is the reason I told my boyfriend to take home in Noida instead of Gurugram: I have already faced these issues while living in Gurgaon. Horrible drainage system.”

On Thursday, police said that five people have died due to heavy rainfall in Gurgaon. Among them, three died from separate incidents of electric shock.

On Wednesday night, the rainfall trapped commuters in waterlogged roads for over five hours. Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sheetla Mata Road were the worst-hit streets.