‘Roads worse than Uganda’: In posh Gurgaon sector, sky-high plot rates meet crumbling streets

In Gurgaon's upscale Sector 43, where land prices are sky-high, a severely damaged stretch of road has sparked widespread ridicule online. A local resident's sarcastic post on X, featuring photos of the cratered road, has gone viral.(X/@Kenu73)

A local resident's sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter), featuring photos of the cratered road, has gone viral, reigniting debates around India’s urban infrastructure and governance.

"Space and ace technology missing. Economy better than Japan but roads worse than Uganda," the post read, highlighting the stark contrast between India’s economic ambitions and its on-ground civic realities.

Check out the post here:

The video shows a bumpy, uneven road in Central Gurgaon, an area where most middle-class Indians can't afford to buy property.

How did X users react?

The viral post has once again exposed the gap between Gurgaon’s image as a global financial hub and the ground-level realities of life in the city. Despite glitzy high-rises, tech parks, and luxury housing projects, even its central sectors continue to grapple with potholes, poor drainage, and inadequate public infrastructure.

The post triggered a flood of responses from users who mocked the condition of the road while drawing comparisons to African cities that have, in recent years, invested heavily in urban development.

“Kampala, the capital of Uganda, has far better roads,” one user wrote. “In fact, Kigali in Rwanda is now called the Singapore of Africa. Nairobi feels more like a 'millennium city' than Gurgaon.”

Another user wrote, “We’ve reached a point where we can’t even compare ourselves to Sri Lanka when it comes to basic infrastructure and civic sense.”

“The road is a test track for luxury cars,” quipped one user. “Built to prevent speeding and accidents.”

Others responded more grimly, suggesting that speaking up about civic issues in India is risky. “No point pointing out problems, just get your Canada visa first. Once you’re safe abroad, then tweet,” one comment read.

