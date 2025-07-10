How this Bengaluru founder turns his 80-minute commute into me-time: ‘Books, naps, and client calls’

With commutes in Bengaluru stretching well beyond an hour for many residents, some are finding creative ways to reclaim their time, even from the backseat of a cab. Amrut Joshi, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and founder, recently took to LinkedIn to share his personal “traffic cheat sheet”.(X/Amrut JoshiAmrut Joshi )

Amrut Joshi, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and founder, recently took to LinkedIn to share his personal “traffic cheat sheet”, a list of simple yet effective ways he uses his 80-minute commute between Hebbal and Whitefield to stay productive and centred.

“Navigating Bengaluru’s traffic has become progressively nerve-wracking and challenging,” Joshi wrote. “But over time, I’ve developed some ways to turn this time-drain into a time-gain.”

Naps to reading

From catching up on reading to squeezing in short power naps, Joshi shared how he turns idle traffic time into personal downtime. “Finally catching up on my reading list, one traffic jam at a time,” he said, adding that he avoids legal reads during commutes, preferring TechCrunch, Cricinfo, or political biographies.

He also uses the time to stay in touch with clients, friends, and colleagues via quick calls. “Even a short chat can help keep connections going,” he noted.

Pollution is another concern he tackles head-on, quite literally, by masking up during longer rides. And when energy dips, he takes a quick power nap to recharge before the day resumes.

“Traffic doesn’t have to be wasted time,” Joshi said in his post, ending with a call to fellow #traffichackers for ideas on how they navigate the city’s gridlock.

With commute times in India’s IT capital showing no signs of improvement, posts like Joshi’s offer a glimpse into how urban professionals are adapting, finding ways to turn delay into opportunity, and chaos into calm.

