Woman’s viral post shows surgeon’s touching gesture after open-heart surgery: ‘He took extra time’

A woman’s heartfelt post about her open-heart surgery and the thoughtful detail her surgeon added has struck a chord on social media. Sharing her story on X, Anna revealed that she had undergone open-heart surgery in September 2024 to replace her aortic valve after suffering from months of antibiotic-resistant endocarditis, a rare but serious heart infection. Anna praised her doctor for meticulously repairing her chest tattoo during the procedure(X/@frogs4girls)

However, after the major surgery, her doctor chose to take extra time to ensure that her recovery would be more meaningful. “I had open-heart surgery and my surgeon took extra time at the end of surgery to put my chest tattoo back together cleanly,” she wrote in her now-viral post. "I owe him my life”

She also shared a photo of her tattoo, which had been cleanly split down the middle during surgery and then meticulously aligned and stitched back together. "Before going in to surgery I asked him “Hey I know this might be a petty request given that this is an emergency life saving operation but can you try and preserve the tat” and he said it’s not petty and he honored that request," she revealed.

The tweet quickly gained traction, with thousands appreciating not just the medical feat, but the surgeon’s compassion for his patient’s sense of self. Sharing a recent photo of her chest, Anna revealed that nine months after the surgery, her scar is almost invisible.

"This is a professional and someone that really cares about their work. We need more people like your surgeon," said one user.

Another added, "Okay that's one legit surgeon. They definitely deserve what they make taking the time and care like that."

"If every care provider put this much heart into the work they do, the world would be a different place. So glad you were treated so well while getting the care you needed," a third user remarked.